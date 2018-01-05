Thousands without power as flames tear through Newark neighborhood

Toni Yates has more on the Newark fire.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
More than two thousand people are without power as flames spread through a neighborhood in New Jersey.

The fire started in an abandoned home on South 14th Street in Newark.

The fire spread rapidly across the street on 9th Avenue, knocking down power lines and causing several homes and cars to go up in flames.

80 firefighters were on the scene.

Firefighters had an 'extremely difficult' time getting flames under control in frigid conditions:

Firefighters are braving frigid conditions in Newark as they battle neighborhood fire.


This fire is one of two fires burning in Newark Friday morning. A separate two-alarm fire burned on Vanderpool Street.

New Jersey is under a state of emergency because of the snow.

At least two firefighters were injured.
