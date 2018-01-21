'Tide Pod Challenge' takes serious turn for college student

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on how the 'Tide Pod Challenge' went seriously wrong for one college student. (Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
LOGAN, Utah (WABC) --
A dangerous social media stunt took a serious turn in Utah.

A college student was hospitalized after ingesting a Tide Pod. Utah State University says it happened Saturday afternoon in a dorm.

There is no word on the student's condition, but she was conscious after medics put her in an ambulance.

Doctors have been warning about the so-called 'Tide Pod Challenge' - a viral stunt where teens post videos of them eating laundry detergent.
RELATED: Brooklyn pizzeria offers safe alternative to 'Tide Pod Challenge'
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
college
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 shot in dispute outside Manhattan liquor store
Woman crossing Harlem street killed by hit and run driver
NYPD officers' act of kindness toward disabled vet goes viral
Doughnut-eating champ charged with stealing from Dunkin'
Police searching for suspects after Queens deli robberies
Government shutdown will continue into Monday
Government shutdown: What it means for you
NJ town to close streets to non-residents during rush hour
Show More
Statue of Liberty to reopen Monday with state paying federal salaries
NFL championship games broadcast to troops overseas despite shutdown
College football player from Brooklyn fatally shot in North Carolina
Gas leak causes explosion and fire in Brooklyn home
Man wanted for fondling himself in front of 11-year-old girl
More News
Top Video
WATCH: NJ's first lady reveals she was sexually assaulted
Boy Scout volunteers arrested after heroin stash found
Russian police face the unexpected: crocodile in basement
Aly Raisman wishes ex-doctor 'a life of suffering'
More Video