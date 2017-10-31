Thanks NYPD for rapidly responding to tragic situation downtown. Worried & saddened to hear about injuries & loss of life. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 31, 2017

My heart breaks for #NYC today. Thoughts & prayers as we monitor the situation. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 31, 2017

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

Saddened by the tragedy in NYC. Our prayers are w/the victims, their families & first responders. Those responsible must be held accountable — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 31, 2017

My thoughts, condolences and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

Gov. Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio march in annual Halloween parade in the West Village, hours after deadly truck attack https://t.co/Btu10DnwcT pic.twitter.com/ZUcYoIlPDI — ABC News (@ABC) November 1, 2017

Eight people were killed after a man in a rented truck drove down a path filled with pedestrians and cyclists in what New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling a "cowardly act of terror." Below is a timeline of what happened beginning Tuesday afternoon.A driver in a rented truck jumped onto a bike path along the West Side Highway, a few blocks away from One World Trade Center. He drove for about 10 blocks before colliding with a school bus at Houston Street. A police officer is being credited with stopping the driver, who got out of his vehicle after hitting the school bus.New York Sen. Chuck Schumer thanked New York police for their rapid response.In an update to the press, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that President Donald Trump had been briefed on the situation by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.A source confirmed to ABC News that the incident was being investigated as possible terrorist attack.ABC News reported that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Christopher A. Wray were being briefed.First lady Melania Trump tweeted about the incident.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the attack an act of terror. Eight people are reported dead -- six were killed at the scene and two more died later at area hospitals.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing that there is no evidence of a wider threat.Trump tweets, "...looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person."The suspect is identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov from Tampa, Florida.Vice President Mike Pence offers his prayers for the victims, families and first responders.Trump expresses his condolences for the victims and their families.In a display of strength and solidarity, de Blasio and Cuomo march as a part of the New York City Village Halloween Parade.ABC News reports that truck attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov left a note saying he had done the attack on behalf of ISIS.