BULLS HEAD, Staten Island (WABC) --Police say a woman who ripped off a restaurant workers' tip jar on Staten Island is possibly connected to two other robberies.
There were three tip jar robberies on Staten Island in the last four days, officials say - two of them this past weekend.
One of the robberies took place inside M&M Deli and Bagels in Annadale - there was just $20 inside the jar. The other robbery took place on Sunday at Mike's Unicorn Diner in Bull's Head - there is no word on the amount taken.
Police are looking into whether the woman was behind all three robberies.