Staten Island jar robbery suspect possibly linked to other robberies

BULLS HEAD, Staten Island (WABC) --
Police say a woman who ripped off a restaurant workers' tip jar on Staten Island is possibly connected to two other robberies.

There were three tip jar robberies on Staten Island in the last four days, officials say - two of them this past weekend.

One of the robberies took place inside M&M Deli and Bagels in Annadale - there was just $20 inside the jar. The other robbery took place on Sunday at Mike's Unicorn Diner in Bull's Head - there is no word on the amount taken.

Police are looking into whether the woman was behind all three robberies.
