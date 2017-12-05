A New York City toddler is recovering after police said she apparently picked up a small bag of drugs while outside and ingested it.The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on East 181st Street near Monterey Avenue in the Belmont section of the Bronx.Investigators said the 18-month-old girl was walking with her parents when she picked up the drugs.Her father first noticed a white substance around her mouth and wiped it away. Moments later, they noticed the girl turned a "greenish hue" and had a seizure.The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was given two shots of Narcan, a drug that counters the effects of opioids like heroin.The toddler is now in stable condition as police continue their investigation. Children's Services has also been notified."The safety and well-being of New York City's children is our top priority," an ACS spokesperson said in a statement. "ACS and NYPD are actively investigating the events surrounding this incident."----------