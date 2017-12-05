BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --A New York City toddler is recovering after police said she apparently picked up a small bag of drugs while outside and ingested it.
The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on East 181st Street near Monterey Avenue in the Belmont section of the Bronx.
Investigators said the 18-month-old girl was walking with her parents when she picked up the drugs.
Her father first noticed a white substance around her mouth and wiped it away. Moments later, they noticed the girl turned a "greenish hue" and had a seizure.
The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was given two shots of Narcan, a drug that counters the effects of opioids like heroin.
The toddler is now in stable condition as police continue their investigation. Children's Services has also been notified.
"The safety and well-being of New York City's children is our top priority," an ACS spokesperson said in a statement. "ACS and NYPD are actively investigating the events surrounding this incident."
