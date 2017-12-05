Toddlers rushed to hospital after ingesting heroin in 2 incidents in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger reports from the Belmont section of the Bronx. (Shutterstock)

By
BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
Two toddlers had to be rushed to the hospital in separate incidents after overdosing on heroin in the Bronx.

Doctors had to use Narcan to save the lives of both toddlers.

In the first incident, investigators say 20-year-old Edgardo Rodriguez admitted to getting high in the bed he shares with his two children.

One of those children, a 1-year-old girl somehow ingested her father's heroin. It happened in an apartment over the weekend in the Fordham section of the Bronx.

According to the criminal complaint, Rodriguez admitted to spilling some of his drugs on the bed and making a mess before passing out.

What's worse, at around 5 a.m. he was awakened by one of his kids crying but he, "just rolled over and went back to sleep."

It wasn't until three hours later that the child's grandmother noticed the baby was having trouble breathing.

The family took the toddler to an urgent care facility which then called 911.

Rodriguez has now been charged with reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The child is now being treated in the ICU at Montefiore Hospital.

In the other case, two parents were walking with their 18-month-old around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on East 181st St. near Monterey Ave. in the Belmont section.

They claim their daughter picked up a bag off the sidewalk and put it in her mouth. It also wound up containing heroin.

Her father first noticed a white substance around her mouth and wiped it away. Moments later, they noticed the girl turned a "greenish hue" and had a seizure.

The child was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital where the doctors administered Narcan.

There are no charges in that case.

ACS and the NYPD are investigating both cases. Both children are expected to survive.

"The safety and well-being of New York City's children is our top priority," an ACS spokesperson said in a statement. "ACS and NYPD are actively investigating the events surrounding this incident."

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
heroindrugsillegal drugsnarcanoverdoseBelmontBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Reward offered in fatal Monroe Township hit-and-run
Trump forges ahead on Jerusalem-as-capital
Woman arrested after driving with NJT sign through roof of car
ACCUWEATHER: Blast of colder air on the way
4 doctors among 20 charged in massive fraud scheme
Close call for two planes at JFK Airport
NYPD: Teen raped 16-year-old classmate in school stairwell
Man killed in front of family during robbery in driveway
Show More
Wildfire threatens several thousand homes in Southern California
Phony doctor arrested in buttocks injections death case
Robber steals $700K worth of watches in UES smash and grab
'Cult leader' accused of murdering kids over decades
NYCHA chairwoman grilled over lead inspections
More News
Top Video
This NYC exhibit puts your senses to the test
Trump forges ahead on Jerusalem-as-capital
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Reward offered in fatal Monroe Township hit-and-run
More Video