Top of bus sheared off after serious crash on Long Island

All WB lanes are now blocked at exit 18 (Eagle Ave.). — Nassau Traffic Mgmt (@NassauCountyTMC) April 9, 2018

Multiple ambulances are on the scene after a serious bus accident on the Southern State Parkway.The top of the bus was sheared off after reportedly hitting an overpass near Exit 19 in Lakeview.A crowd of young people were seen gathering on the side of the Southern State after the crash.There is no word yet on the number of injuries.Nassau County Traffic Management reports that all Westbound lanes are blocked at Exit 18 (Eagle Ave.)----------