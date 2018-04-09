BILL COSBY

Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby, taken into custody

Cosby arrives at courthouse, protester taken into custody on April 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Corey Perrine)

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania --
A topless protester was taken into custody after charging at Bill Cosby as he walked into the Montgomery County Courthouse for his sexual assault retrial.

The woman jumped over a barricade Monday and launched toward Cosby but was intercepted by sheriff's deputies.

Cosby seemed startled by the commotion as protesters chanted at him, but was not touched and is uninjured.

Bill Cosby, center, looks as a protester is detained in the bush after arriving for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 9, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.


He was led into the courthouse after the woman was led away in handcuffs.

A protester is detained as Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.


She was among about a half dozen people chanting in support of Cosby's accuser. She had "Women's Lives Matters" written in red ink on her chest and stomach along with other phrases in black and red all over her body.

Opening arguments began Monday.

