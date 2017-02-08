A freight train transporting equipment struck a train platform east of Jamaica Station in Queens, causing delays throughout the morning commute.Long Island Rail Road service was temporarily suspended while the train was moved, then started limited service through Jamaica Station.At 8 a.m., LIRR was experiencing cancellations and delays averaging 15-30 minutes in both directions.Westbound trains were making added local stops, but customers at western stations may be more delayed as some trains bypass stations due to crowding.The Port Washington Branch is operating on or close to schedule with all westbound trains adding stops in Woodside.The mishap damaged a car of the freight train and to the platform. No passengers were on board. Three MTA employees on board were not injured.The MTA was cross-honoring fares into Penn Station, Jamaica Station, Hunterspoint Avenue and Atlanic Terminal.LIRR tickets also were honored on the E subway line at Jamaica (Sutphin Blvd-Archer Av), Kew Gardens (Union Tpke), and Forest Hills (71st Av).