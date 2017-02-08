TRAFFIC

Long Island Rail Road delayed after freight train derails

EMBED </>More News Videos

Diana Rocco reporting live

Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
A freight train transporting equipment struck a train platform east of Jamaica Station in Queens, causing delays throughout the morning commute.

Long Island Rail Road service was temporarily suspended while the train was moved, then started limited service through Jamaica Station.

At 8 a.m., LIRR was experiencing cancellations and delays averaging 15-30 minutes in both directions.

Westbound trains were making added local stops, but customers at western stations may be more delayed as some trains bypass stations due to crowding.

The Port Washington Branch is operating on or close to schedule with all westbound trains adding stops in Woodside.

The mishap damaged a car of the freight train and to the platform. No passengers were on board. Three MTA employees on board were not injured.

The MTA was cross-honoring fares into Penn Station, Jamaica Station, Hunterspoint Avenue and Atlanic Terminal.

LIRR tickets also were honored on the E subway line at Jamaica (Sutphin Blvd-Archer Av), Kew Gardens (Union Tpke), and Forest Hills (71st Av).
Related Topics:
trafficlirrlong island railroadqueens newslong island newsJamaica (QN12)New York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
3 injured after car strikes group of people Long Island
7 taken to hospital after van flips on Garden State Parkway
Exclusive: 2 subway derailments at same location a mystery
Officer, firefighter rescue woman after fiery crash on LIE
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
Police: Man tries to kidnap 12-year-old boy on Long Island
Car flips on LIE, injures several
Suspect in 4 Murders Found Dead: Officials
Driver of Porsche crashes into home, runs off
Elizabeth Warren rebuked for quoting Coretta Scott King on Senate floor
9-year-old transgender boy from Secaucus can return to Cub Scouts
Show More
Ball that survived Challenger blast makes it to space
Police: 3 men beat, rob man in Brooklyn
9 Tornadoes Reported in La., Miss., at Least 31 Injured
Trump travel ban in hands of federal appeals court
Columbia University graduate mysteriously found dead in Panama
More News
Top Video
Police: Man tries to kidnap 12-year-old boy on Long Island
Trump travel ban in hands of federal appeals court
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Refugee family arrives in America after long road filled with political roadblocks
More Video