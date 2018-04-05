INWOOD, Nassau County (WABC) --Two people are facing charges in connection with the accident that left two people dead in Inwood early Wednesday morning, while two of the victims are being laid to rest.
Zakiyyah Steward, 25, is charged with driving while ability impaired by the combined Influence of drugs/alcohol and any drug/drugs, driving while ability impaired by drugs, DWI and unlawful possession of marijuana, and 35-year-old Rahmel Watkins is charged with DWI.
Five cars collided in a violent crash that littered the roadway with car parts and battered hunks of meta, leaving investigators with a difficult task.
"You have five vehicles, over 800 feet of debris, you have oil, you have gasoline on the roads, thousands and thousands of car parts," Nassau County Police Detective Lieutenant Richard LeBrun said. "We have one car that the engine actually came out of the vehicle."
The people who died, a driver and passenger, were trapped when their Nissan Altima burst into flames on impact during the crash around 1:42 a.m.
The victims were described as newlyweds, and funeral services are being held Thursday at Yeshiva Darchei Torah on Beach 17th Street in Far Rockaway, Queens.
Five others were seriously injured.
Steward and Watkins were driving in separate cars, apparently in the same direction, authorities said. It was not immediately clear whether either driver - or both of them - caused the chain-reaction crash.
Investigators would not say whether they were speeding or drag racing, although that would not be unheard of along the stretch of the Nassau Expressway.
"It's one of those areas that we do frequent because of the fact that people do speed in certain areas," LeBrun said. "The factors will be speed that they'll look at, they'll look at weather conditions and many other factors."
The Nassau Expressway was closed in both directions from Burnside Avenue and Bay Boulevard while investigators looked for the cause of the accident.
