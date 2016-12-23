  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
TRAFFIC

2 dead after car flips, crashes into frozen pond in Dutchess County

By Michael Tatar, Eyewitness News
DOVER, New York (WABC) --
Two men were found dead Thursday morning inside a vehicle that flipped and crashed into a frozen pond in Duchess County.

New York State Police responded to a call around 7:15 a.m. of an upside down vehicle submerged in a pond.

The SCUBA Unit was required to help pull the vehicle from the water.



While searching the car, two male occupants were found inside and pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the incident, or precisely when the accident happened.
Related Topics:
trafficcar accidentcar crashDover Plains
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Charges dropped against man who surrendered in DJ's hit-and-run death
Vehicle in hit and run that killed DJ was taken to body shop, police say
Riders get sneak preview of 96th Street stop on Second Avenue Subway
MTA rolls out cashless toll schedule for bridges, tunnels
More Traffic
Top Stories
Family robbed in Westbury home invasion
2 children missing in Perth Amboy
Carrie Fisher in intensive care after emergency on flight
Jets coach Todd Bowles leaves hospital, rejoins Jets
Man arrested after dog hit with shovel, put in garbage bag
Charges dropped against man who surrendered in DJ's hit-and-run death
NYPD suspends officer who posted Snapchat of family in cuffs
Show More
New warnings after ISIS calls for attacks on U.S. churches
Warrant: Man killed wife with wet towel in love triangle fight
AirTrain connector to Newark Airport resumes service after shutdown
Jets coach Todd Bowles hospitalized with undisclosed illness
Ex-NY gubernatorial candidate's 2017 wish: Obama dead from mad cow
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: High-rise fire on West Side
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
PHOTOS: Alan Thicke through the years
Eyewitness News viewers' pets get festive for the holidays!
More Photos