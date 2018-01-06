2 drivers killed in wrong-way collision on New Jersey Turnpike

Two drivers were killed early Saturday in a head-on collision on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike.It happened just before 1 a.m. between Exit 8 and 8A in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.Police say 41-year-old Micah Morris of Hamilton Township was driving the wrong way in a Toyota Corolla when she slammed into a Hyundai Elantra driven by 23-year-old Katherine Ordonez of Newark.Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.The roadway was closed for the investigation but was later re-opened. Police say the investigation is ongoing.----------