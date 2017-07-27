Two people were injured when a box truck slammed into a storefront in Brooklyn Thursday morning.The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at a 99 cents store on Utica Avenue, between Linden Boulevard and Church Avenue, in East Flatbush."We were working, and basically we heard a loud boom," witness Barrington Robinson said. "We seen people started running left and right, so obviously we knew something happened."Authorities say the driver had a seizure and struck a parked car before jumping the curb and careening into the business."When we came out to the door, the driver...hit his head against the wall, so he got up and he just passed out immediately," Robinson said. "He just started shaking inside, so some civilians just came, and they turned off the engine."Both the driver of the truck and the person in the car were injured and were taken to Kings County Hospital, where they are both listed in serious condition and are expected to survive.No one inside the store or on the street was injured."A lot of people are shocked, because usually there's usually a lot of people around here at this point in time," Robinson said. "If it had happened any time later, it probably would've been something serious."The accident remains under investigation.