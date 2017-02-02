TRAFFIC

3 injured after car strikes group of people in Uniondale on Long Island

AJ Ross has the latest developments from Uniondale.

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) --
Three people were injured after a car plowed into a group of people on Long Island Thursday.

It happened at about 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of Jerusalem Avenue and Northgate Drive in Uniondale.

Nassau County police said an elderly woman was driving the car, struck a fence and struck three people waiting at a bus stop before hitting a utility pole.

The three people struck are all adults. One of them -- a woman -- is listed in critical but stable condition. The other two -- a man and a woman -- are both listed in stable condition.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital.

The circumstance on how the crash happened are under investigation.
trafficpedestrian injuredpedestrian strucknassau county newsUniondale
