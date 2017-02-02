Three people were injured after a car plowed into a group of people on Long Island Thursday.It happened at about 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of Jerusalem Avenue and Northgate Drive in Uniondale.Nassau County police said an elderly woman was driving the car, struck a fence and struck three people waiting at a bus stop before hitting a utility pole.The three people struck are all adults. One of them -- a woman -- is listed in critical but stable condition. The other two -- a man and a woman -- are both listed in stable condition.The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital.The circumstance on how the crash happened are under investigation.