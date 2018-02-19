TRAFFIC

3 Manhattan B and C subway stations to close in April for renovation work

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
There is a commuter alert for subway riders who rely on the B and C train lines.

The MTA says the B and C will close at three stations in Manhattan beginning in April for renovation work.

The line will close at 72nd Street, 86th Street and 110th Street.

The MTA says the renovations could take up to six months but are necessary changes.

In a statement, the MTA said: "This is a program that allows us to do essential work to preserve these stations for the next generation. This will allow us to get in and get out, doing work quickly over the course of months instead of years."

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficsubwaymtamass transitManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Driver takes plea deal after 2 killed in search for dirt bike
Growing backlash against possible cap on ride-sharing vehicles
Connecticut launches crackdown on distracted driving
LIRR train derails in Queens, makes for rough PM commute
Spuyten Duyvil Bridge getting back in place after repairs
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News