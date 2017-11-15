They live more than 370 miles away, and they've never even set foot in Nassau County. So how did three people in Rochester end up with parking tickets from the county?One of those tickets was more than $300, and the county says it all comes down to human error."It stinks that anybody has to go through this," Kelly Predmore said. "But at the same time, it's nice knowing you're not alone."Predmore was one of the three people who all received traffic and parking tickets from Nassau, even though she's never been there."I'm not paying $300 for something I didn't do, and I'm not about to make a trip down there to fight this," she said. "I can't take time off of work."Her ticket said she parked her car in front of a hydrant on Main Street in Farmingdale, but she lives about 400 miles away in Monroe County.Kim Rogers was in the same boat, and what's more, it would take her about seven hours to drive to Long Island.Her ticket indicated her car inspection was two months overdue, even though the actual sticker says otherwise. She was facing a $170 fine."So frustrating," she said. "I mean, if I had done it, I would say so. I got caught. But I'm not trying to beat this."Then there is William Marcellette, who also received a traffic ticket. All of his vehicles, including a 1979 Trans Am, are registered in his wife's name. The couple was facing nearly $400 in fines, but Marcellette knew something was wrong and that his car could not have been in Nassau County."It wouldn't happen, because it would overheat," he said. "It wouldn't happen. You couldn't do it with that car."Thankfully, the mystery is now solved. The mess was apparently caused by human error, after officials say an employee either input wrong information into the system or the officer wrote the ticket incorrectly.Two summons have been resolved, and the third is pending.