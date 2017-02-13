TRAFFIC

4 injured when school bus jumps curb on Upper East Side

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Four Doe Fund trainees were struck by a mini school bus that jumped the curb on the Upper East Side Monday morning.

The victims, all men in their 30s or 40s, were preparing their buckets and receiving their assignments for the day when the bus struck them.

They all sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The bus driver remained at the scene. He was issued a summons for failure to yield to pedestrians.

The Doe Fund is a non-profit organization helping formerly homeless men and women in New York City.
Related Topics:
trafficschool bus accidentmanhattan newsbus crashUpper East SideNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
16-year-old charged with DWI after Long Island police chase, crash
LaGuardia traffic snarled: Travelers ditch cars, walk to terminal
Mayor starts #NachoSpacePassaic against saving parking spaces
1 dead in head-on crash involving bus, car on Route 17
More Traffic
Top Stories
Newly-adopted dog attacks, kills elderly woman in Queens
Hundreds of illegal immigrants rounded up in at least 7 states
Baby bomber: Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, announces pregnancy
KKK fliers distributed to residents in New Jersey town
Celebrities get political at the 2017 Grammys
Brooklyn BP: Oakley arrest was 'Eric Garner without the chokehold'
NJ Transit service disrupted after downed trees fall on wires
Show More
Woman rescued as car sinks into icy New Jersey pond
AccuWeather Alert: Watch out for dangerous winds!
Woman trying to grab hat dies after falling off Oculus escalator
Thousands evacuated near California dam with emergency spillway expected to fail
Westchester teen killed in fall through ice during fishing derby
More News
Photos
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
More Photos