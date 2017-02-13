4 injured when school bus jumps curb on Upper East Side

Four Doe Fund trainees were struck by a mini school bus that jumped the curb on the Upper East Side Monday morning.The victims, all men in their 30s or 40s, were preparing their buckets and receiving their assignments for the day when the bus struck them.They all sustained non life-threatening injuries.The bus driver remained at the scene. He was issued a summons for failure to yield to pedestrians.The Doe Fund is a non-profit organization helping formerly homeless men and women in New York City.