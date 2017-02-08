A freight train transporting equipment struck a train platform east of Jamaica Station in Queens, causing delays through the morning commute.Long Island Rail Road service was temporarily suspended while the train was moved, then started limited service through Jamaica Station.Service is expected to be fully restored for the morning commute, although there may be subsequent signal problems. Customers should expect delays of at least 60 minutes and cancellations during the rush.The mishap damaged a car of the freight train and to the platform.No passengers were on board. Three MTA employees on board were not injured.The MTA was cross-honoring fares into Penn Station, Jamaica Station, Hunterspoint Avenue and Atlanic Terminal.