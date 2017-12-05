Police in New Jersey are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman.Authorities say 69-year-old Grace Strazza of Paterson was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing Union Avenue in Totowa at about 5:20 p.m. Monday.She was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.The vehicle that struck her fled the scene, police say.The investigation remains active and ongoing.The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to call the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Totowa Police Department at 973-790-3700.