NEW YORK (WABC) --After the death of three people last month by a speeding discount bus, 7 On Your Side Investigates went undercover and found buses for one company repeatedly speeding.
The company, EC-2, runs a daily shuttle between Manhattan and Philadelphia. On several days recently, we tracked EC-2's buses on the New Jersey Turnpike. On four different days, we caught EC-2's discount buses speeding down the turnpike at speeds ranging between 75 and 80 miles per hour. In some cases, weaving in and out of traffic, crossing across three lanes.
Our investigation also discovered that EC-2 is using another bus companies permit to pick up and drop off passengers in Chinatown. The city's Commissioner of Transportation Polly Trottenberg says, "they're not allowed to do that, they should cease and desist." Trottenberg says the company is operating illegally.
The head of New York City Council's Transportation Committee Ydanis Rodriguez says EC-2 buses are "bad actors and should not be doing business in the city of New York."
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has oversight of passenger buses. Its safety data shows EC-2 operating under a CONDITIONAL safety rating for falsifying driver's records.
We made repeated attempts to get a comment from EC-2 Bus Company, which twice hung up on us when we contacted them.
