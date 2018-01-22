Amnesty program begins for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge tolls

TARRYTOWN, New York (WABC) --The New York state Thruway Authority's amnesty program for motorists who owe overdue unpaid tolls for crossing the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge -- formerly the Tappan Zee Bridge -- is underway.
Officials say as of Monday, a new webpage -- Thruway.ny.gov/amnesty -- allows tolls-by-mail customers to determine if they have open violations for non-payment of cashless tolls.
The program comes as a result of multiple drivers saying they were never notified of their toll bills until they received fines and threats of having their vehicle registrations suspended.
Customers who enter their license plate, state and zip code can find out if they have unpaid tolls or violations and how much they owe.
The amnesty program runs through February 26 and is eligible for motorists who have open violations issued from April 24, 2016, through this January 31. Tolls are required to be paid in full.
The program does not apply to E-ZPass customer violations; violations on the rest of the Thruway System, MTA Bridges and Tunnels or the Port Authority; and violations prior to April 24, 2016.
The authority also announced an educational outreach plan related to the cashless tolling at the bridge, aimed at educating more motorists about how to pay toll bills on-time and avoid fees, violations and possible registration suspension.
The steps include:
--Installing more specific roadway signage that clearly outlines payment options to avoid late fees and penalties
--Improving the wording on tolls bills and envelopes to emphasize ways to avoid fines and penalties
-Updating the Thruway App and websites to direct users to update their address with the Department of Motor Vehicles
-Working with other agencies to increase E-ZPass educational outreach to showcase E-ZPass as the most convenient and cost-effective way to travel on New York's roadways, bridges and tunnels