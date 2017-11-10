NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --If you ride NJ Transit, you may need extra time getting around this weekend.
Amtrak signal work will impact rail travel starting Friday night through Sunday The work is taking place between Newark Penn Station and Secaucus.
The work is expected to be completed prior to the start of the Monday morning rush hour on November 13.
Beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, November 10th and continuing through the end of service on Sunday, November 12th, customers traveling on the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line may experience delays of up to 60 minutes in both directions.
The Amtrak work will require signals near Newark Penn Station to be taken out of service, requiring trains to operate at restricted speeds.
To accommodate this signal work and manage train traffic through the area, NJ TRANSIT will not operate the Northeast Corridor 7600 series trains between Rahway and Penn Station New York. Customers will be accommodated by the following train which is scheduled 5-10 minutes behind the 7600 series. Those trains will add a station stop at North Elizabeth.
To minimize train congestion in Newark Penn Station during the Amtrak work, customers on the Raritan Valley Line will have substitute busing in place to/from Newark Penn Station as follows:
Friday night 11/10 9 p.m. through the end of the service day busing will be in place in both directions between Cranford and Newark Penn Station.
Saturday 11/11 and Sunday 11/12 busing will be in place all day in both directions between Union and Newark Penn Station.
Note: Buses will operate on the rail timetable.
Customers on these three rail lines (NEC, NJCL, RVL) are advised to allow for extra time to and from their destinations. Customers also should pay close attention to station and crew announcements.
This work will impact customers on the NEC, NJCL and RVL planning to attend the following sports events and concerts. Customers are strongly encouraged to allow plenty of extra travel time:
11/11
NY Rangers at MSG 1 p.m.
NY Knicks at MSG at 8 p.m.
NJ Devils at Prudential Center at 7 p.m.
11/12
Dead & Company concert at MSG at 7 p.m.
M&E and Midtown Direct service will NOT be impacted by this Amtrak signal work.
For more information, please visit njtransit.com.