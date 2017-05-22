TRAFFIC

Apparent wrong-way crash closes eastbound lanes of LIE in Plainview

Eyewitness News
PLAINVIEW, Long Island (WABC) --
An apparent wrong-way crash closed the eastbound Long Island Expressway in Plainview for the Monday morning commute.

Two vehicles in the eastbound lanes collided near Exit 46 at 3:55 a.m.

One person, possibly the wrong way driver, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

None of the injuries were believed to be life threatening.

Suffolk County police, who are leading the investigation, appeared to be following the car in the westbound lanes from Suffolk into Nassau at the time of the crash.

Eastbound lanes were closed for four hours, opening just after 8 a.m.
