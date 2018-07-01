TRAFFIC

Better late than never: Man pays parking ticket from 44 years ago

A man finally paid a parking ticket he received in 1974.

MINERSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WABC) --
With a return address of 'Feeling Guilty', a Pennsylvania man finally paid a parking ticket he received 44 years ago.

The Minersville Police Department got a letter in the mail last week.

Inside was a parking ticket from 1974, along five dollars and a note. "Dear PD. I've been carrying this ticket around for 40 plus years, always intending to pay. Forgive me if I don't give you my info. With respect, Dave."

The return address was "Feeling Guilty, Wayward Road, Anytown, California."

The ticket was for just two dollars, but whomever paid it added three dollars, presumably for interest.

