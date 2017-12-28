Bitter cold causing problems on LIRR, NJ Transit

The bitter cold is impacting the commute for LIRR and New Jersey Transit riders.LIRR trains were experiencing delays averaging 90 minutes as the LIRR operates on one of two Main Line tracks through Queens Village due to a broken rail.Some trains have also been canceled.Hempstead Branch trains are also experiencing delays. If possible, customers are advised to use south shore branches, such as the Montauk or Babylon branches.Ronkonkoma Branch trains are making all local stops to accommodate customers whose trains were canceled as the result of congestion and equipment shortages.Meanwhile, NJ Transit Train service in/out of Penn Station New York was experiencing up to 45-minute delays due to single tracking as a result of Amtrak overhead wire problems.