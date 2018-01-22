TRAFFIC

61-year-old woman fatally struck in hit-and-run in Harlem, car located

By
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police in Harlem located the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a woman, but the driver remains on the run.

Police say Mercedes Dearmas, 61, was crossing West 113th Street shortly after midnight Sunday when she was struck by a car driving down Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

She was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.


The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad is investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffichit and runpedestrian struckHarlemManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman crossing Harlem street killed by hit-and-run driver
TRAFFIC
Driver takes plea deal after 2 killed in search for dirt bike
Growing backlash against possible cap on ride-sharing vehicles
Connecticut launches crackdown on distracted driving
LIRR train derails in Queens, makes for rough PM commute
Spuyten Duyvil Bridge getting back in place after repairs
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News