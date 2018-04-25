NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --Two new bills are being introduced in the City Council Wednesday aimed at installing a residential parking permit system in place across New York City.
One calls for a city-wide plan, while the other would require the city's Department of Transportation to create a parking permit system for people who live north of 60th Street in Manhattan.
The goal is to open up parking spaces for residents of the city.
However, commuters who park on the streets would be the losers in the plans.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts