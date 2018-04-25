TRAFFIC

New York City Council considering residential parking permit system

The City Council is considering a residential parking permit system.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Two new bills are being introduced in the City Council Wednesday aimed at installing a residential parking permit system in place across New York City.

One calls for a city-wide plan, while the other would require the city's Department of Transportation to create a parking permit system for people who live north of 60th Street in Manhattan.

The goal is to open up parking spaces for residents of the city.

However, commuters who park on the streets would be the losers in the plans.

