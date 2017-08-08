NEW YORK (WABC) --The New York City Council's transportation committee will hold an oversight hearing Tuesday, looking for solutions to the problems with the city's subway system.
Last week, Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez and State Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz spent 24 hours on the subway between Thursday and Friday.
Rodriguez will present the findings of his tour in which he listened to riders.
The Council will also discuss funding issues, including Mayor de Blasio's plan to tax the wealthiest residents to pay for subway repairs as well as other proposals, such as earmarking 2 percent of income tax revenues for mass transit and restoring the commuter tax.
Rodriguez said the current funding proposal from the MTA is just a band-aid for right now and he is looking for more long-term solutions.
Joseph Llota, chairman of the MTA, recently unveiled an emergency plan to stabilize the system at a cost of about $836 million.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered to split the cost of the plan with the city, but the mayor refused to commit money to support it.
The tax plan proposed by de Blasio, which would generate about $800 million annually, would increase the top income tax rate from about 3.9 percent to 4.4 percent for married couples who make more than $1 million and individuals making more than $500,000.
