Construction at LaGuardia causes delays on Grand Central Parkway

Commuters faced more delays than usual this weekend on the Grand Central Parkway.The westbound side of the parkway was closed due to construction at LaGuardia Airport.Exit 6, which is also the exit for 94th Street, had been closed since midnight Saturday and remained closed until 10 a.m. Sunday.This affected Terminal B, and commuters heading there were advised to use Exit 5.Workers were putting seal onto a flyover ramp.----------