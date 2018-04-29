GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY

Construction at LaGuardia causes delays on Grand Central Parkway

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis reports on how commuters can expect more dalays on the Grand Central Parkway due to construction. (Frank Franklin II)

By Eyewitness News
ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
Commuters faced more delays than usual this weekend on the Grand Central Parkway.

The westbound side of the parkway was closed due to construction at LaGuardia Airport.

Exit 6, which is also the exit for 94th Street, had been closed since midnight Saturday and remained closed until 10 a.m. Sunday.

This affected Terminal B, and commuters heading there were advised to use Exit 5.

Workers were putting seal onto a flyover ramp.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficlaguardia airportgrand central parkwayconstructionElmhurstQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY
3 ejected, 5 hurt in Grand Central Parkway crash
Man struck, killed on parkway after fight with girlfriend
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
FDNY ambulance fire on Grand Central Parkway snarls traffic in Queens
More grand central parkway
TRAFFIC
Port Authority censures ex-commissioner who berated police
Suspect in crash that killed 5 charged in 42-count indictment
Driver miraculously survives after van falls off overpass
Scaffolding falls off truck and scatters on Cross Bronx
More Traffic
Top Stories
3 dead after fire rips through home in Queens
12 injured, 3 seriously, in high-rise fire in East Harlem
Toddler dies, knife-wielding mom shot by police in Westchester
Cuomo heads to Puerto Rico to assist with hurricane recovery
Elderly man charged after child struck, killed in Queens
Shock, laughs as comedian rips into administration at WH Correspondents' dinner
Man crossing street fatally struck by hit and run driver in Queens
New video shows arrest of 'Real Housewives of New York City' star
Show More
22-year-old man found dead next to bench in Central Park
Seahawks select 1-handed linebacker in NFL draft
No word on what caused brownstone, car across street to ignite at same time
Owner of pit bull that attacked woman arrested for separate harassment charge
Rally demands answers after alleged shoplifter dies in Stop & Shop altercation
More News