Construction on Grand Central Parkway may cause traffic nightmares

Commuters can expect more delays than usual on the Grand Central Parkway.The westbound side of the parkway will be closed due to construction at LaGuardia Airport.Exit 6, which is also the exit for 94th Street, had been closed since midnight Saturday and will be closed until 10 a.m. Sunday.This affects specially Terminal B, and commuters heading there need to use Exit 5.Travelers are expected to budget extra time.Workers will be putting seal will be put onto a flyover ramp.----------