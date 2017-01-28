TRAFFIC

Crews make repairs after 7 train derailment at Willets Point station in Flushing, Queens

Marcus Solis reports on a train derailment in Flushing.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Repair crews worked to get a train back on its rail and back in service after the wheels jumped off the track in Queens overnight.

At about 1:30 a.m., the axle on the rear car of a 7 train came loose and sent the car off the rails at the Willets Point station in Flushing.

There were passengers on board at the time, but no one was hurt.

Crews worked through the night and brought in a crane to help with the repair work.

The incident caused some subway delays but 7 train service into Manhattan was restored by 8 a.m.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
