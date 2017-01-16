TRAFFIC

Midnight deadline passes with no deal between MTA and Transport Workers union
EMBED </>More News Videos

Candace McCowan has the latest on the contract talks between the MTA and the Transport Workers.

Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) --
The MTA and the Transport Workers Union say they are working to come to an agreement after a midnight deadline passed with no deal reached.

The MTA released a statement overnight saying they wrapped up for the evening without an agreement.

The union also released a statement saying they've been bargaining around the clock.

The big issue is raises for the 38,00 members of the union.

The MTA has not agreed to raises of more than two percent.

The union calls that unacceptable and says the two sides remain far apart on economic issues, adding that its position will not change.

Negotiations started in December when both sides said a strike was unlikely, and there has been progress in some areas.

TWU Local 100 President John Samuelsen released a statement:
"We have been bargaining in good faith with the MTA all day in an effort to reach a new contract for our TA-OA and MTA Bus members by the midnight expiration of our current contract. We have made some progress but are still not where we need to be. We will to continue bargaining in an effort to secure a contract. At midnight we were still negotiating the economic package and the length of agreement."

The MTA said it "remains committed to achieving a negotiated settlement in the near future".

The union plans to hold an emergency meeting with its board on Monday.
Related Topics:
trafficmtalabor unionsnew york city newsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Cross Bronx, Major Deegan reopen after retaining wall collapse
VIDEO: Girl struck by out-of-control driver in Brooklyn
Police: Driver in drunk wrong-way crash had .27 BAC
LIRR back on schedule for AM commute after broken rail
More Traffic
Top Stories
Pedestrian fatally struck in NJ; 4th killed on same stretch since August
Trump lashes out at critics as some Democrats to skip inauguration
Woman run over by mini school bus while crossing Brooklyn street
Search on for attackers after woman stabbed inside Queens home
LI woman pinned between car, gas pump in Shirley crash dies
Police investigating attempted attacks on 2 women in Westchester
Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 33
Show More
Family: Former pro wrestler Jimmy Snuka has died
Report: Bernie Madoff capitalizing off of hot chocolate in prison
Animal rights activists protecting coyotes near LaGuardia Airport
Demonstrators, lawmakers rally for Affordable Care Act
Suspect shot by police after chase on Long Island
More News
Top Video
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
Suspect shot by police after chase on Long Island
Car and box truck crash on Sunrise Highway resulting in fatal fireball
Woman rescued from house fire in Dover, several displaced
More Video