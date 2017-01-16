The MTA and the Transport Workers Union say they are working to come to an agreement after a midnight deadline passed with no deal reached.The MTA released a statement overnight saying they wrapped up for the evening without an agreement.The union also released a statement saying they've been bargaining around the clock.The big issue is raises for the 38,00 members of the union.The MTA has not agreed to raises of more than two percent.The union calls that unacceptable and says the two sides remain far apart on economic issues, adding that its position will not change.Negotiations started in December when both sides said a strike was unlikely, and there has been progress in some areas.TWU Local 100 President John Samuelsen released a statement:"We have been bargaining in good faith with the MTA all day in an effort to reach a new contract for our TA-OA and MTA Bus members by the midnight expiration of our current contract. We have made some progress but are still not where we need to be. We will to continue bargaining in an effort to secure a contract. At midnight we were still negotiating the economic package and the length of agreement."The MTA said it "remains committed to achieving a negotiated settlement in the near future".The union plans to hold an emergency meeting with its board on Monday.