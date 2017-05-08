LIRR

Delays, cancellations piling up on LIRR for evening commute due to signal problems

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Delays and cancellations are piling up on the LIRR for the evening commute due to equipment trouble.

The LIRR said it's experiencing signal problems in one of the East River tunnels, affecting service to and from New York Penn Station.

As a result, the rail service issued a warning to evening commuters:


Expect changes on just about every LIRR line for Monday's commute.

Westbound service has been halted as a result of the signal issues.

Delays of up to 30 minutes are also reported on New Jersey Transit. This is due to congestion caused by speed restrictions in place for the ongoing Amtrak maintenance work.

(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
