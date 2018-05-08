TRAFFIC

Demolition of old Tappan Zee Bridge hits milestone

By
TARRYTOWN, Westchestser County (WABC) --
Crews have begun the delicate task of removing the superstructure of the old Tappan Zee Bridge. Special cranes are lowering part of the center span that weighs 10 million pounds onto a barge, a process that will take several hours.

The bridge was retired last fall when the replacement Mario M. Cuomo Bridge opened. For months, sections of roadway near the shore on either side of the Hudson River have been removed. The next phase will see demolition of the cantilever bridge which has been cut into five sections.

The steel will be cleaned and used as artificial reefs on Long Island.

In the meantime, construction continues on the new $4 million, twin span bridge. Currently, all traffic is being routed onto what what will eventually be the Rockland County-bound span. The second, Westchester County-bound crossing is scheduled to open before the end of the year.

