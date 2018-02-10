New York City's traffic management center says there is a citywide problem Saturday morning with many traffic lights.The city Department of Transportation is aware of the problem and is in the process of resetting the traffic signals.It is not known how long the process will take.Motorists are reporting that many lights are not operating correctly and flashing yellow and red only.The 311 system has been flooded with calls about the issue in all five boroughs.The calls are being relayed to police to respond in an effort to prevent accidents.Drivers and pedestrians are being advised to use extreme caution.The DOT says a routine software upgrade experienced an interruption which affected multiple intersections citywide, causing the flashing.----------