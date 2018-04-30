TRAFFIC

Want to get in front? Driver uses rock-paper-scissors game to settle request in Houston's traffic

EMBED </>More Videos

Have you ever heard of drivers playing rock-paper-scissors to decide who goes ahead in a lane? (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
From streaking down the highway, proposing to your significant other to brawls causing a traffic backup, we've seen it all on Houston's roadways.

Have you ever heard of drivers playing rock-paper-scissors to decide who goes ahead in a lane?

Well, it happened Saturday -- and of course -- during Houston's rush-hour traffic.

Marco Sanchez says he was stuck in traffic and wanted to make other drivers "smile and have a little fun."

"So I saw this guy trying to cut in for some few minutes and no one was letting him go by," Sanchez said. "So I decided to give another challenge before I let him go by."

The video posted on Sanchez's Facebook page has been shared over 35,000 times.

"I'm still shocked," he said. "I never expected this to go viral."

Sanchez added that he appreciates the other driver for going along with the game.

"Houston traffic makes people even more angry after a long day of work," Sanchez said.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficviral videodrivingsocietyhighwaysTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Entire M line resumes service after amazing renovation
Commuter Alert: Entire M line to resume service on Monday
Construction at LaGuardia causes delays on Grand Central Parkway
Port Authority censures ex-commissioner who berated police
More Traffic
Top Stories
Entire M line resumes service after amazing renovation
Caravan of migrants temporarily turned away from US border
Retrial of Sheldon Silver set to begin in federal court
ISIS claims responsibility for Afghan bombing that killed 25, including 9 journalists
LI father accused of dwi with toddler in ambulette
3 family members killed after fire rips through Queens home
Mayor holding public hearing on sex harassment
Trial begins for 4 men accused in shooting of Cuomo aide
Show More
Cuomo heads to Puerto Rico to assist with hurricane recovery
Rumors of gunfire cause chaos, panic at Staten Island Mall
22-year-old man found dead next to bench in Central Park
Iconic Times Square blues club closing due to rising rents
Toddler dies, knife-wielding mom shot by police in Westchester
More News