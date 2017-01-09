  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE AT 11 AM: Gov. Cuomo gives state of the state address in NYC
TRAFFIC

Dumbbell crashes through windshield on NJ Turnpike; Driver critical
EMBED </>More News Videos

A metal object crashed through the windshield of an SUV on Monday morning on the NJ Turnpike.

OLDMANS TWP., N.J. --
A motorist is hospitalized in critical condition after police say he was struck by a 50 lb. dumbbell that came crashing through the windshield of his vehicle while he was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike in Salem County.

State police say the 75-year-old victim was conscious as he was being airlifted to Crozer-Chester Medical Center after the crash.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of the turnpike at 7:30 a.m. Monday near Mile Marker 6, north of Interchange 1 in Olmans Township.

Video showed a black SUV in a grassy area off the highway with a large hole visible in the driver's side of the windshield.

A medical helicopter and several ambulances were seen on the highway a short distance from the vehicle.

The driver was flown to an area hospital in critical condition.

Both sides of the turnpike were shut down approaching the crash scene as medics attended to the injured driver and police investigated.

All lanes were back open by 9 a.m.
Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidentcrashn.j. newsnew jersey turnpikeOldmans Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Massive pile-up crash on I-91 shuts down highway for hours
Father, son rescued after crash leaves live wires on car
Schedule announced for start of Second Avenue Subway
New Year's Eve: Street closures, security and subway information
More Traffic
Top Stories
3 dead after stolen car plunges into icy Long Island pond
Subway service restored after water problems at West 4th Street station
Grocery store trip ends with kids seeing father murdered
Trump fires back at 'overrated' Streep after Globes speech
Police: Woman raped by livery cab driver in Brooklyn
Mom killed by stray bullet while getting food for sons in the Bronx
16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist
Show More
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Frigid today, but a warmup on the way
Martin Shkreli's Twitter account suspended for harassment
Vandals use marbles to damage 28 Bronx businesses
NJ girls' basketball team finds hanging black puppet at high school
Search on for suspects who beat and robbed elderly man in the Bronx
More News
Top Video
3 dead after stolen car plunges into icy Long Island pond
Crews work to ensure smooth Monday commute following winter storm
Airport gunman could face death penalty as search for motive continues
What we know about the suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
More Video