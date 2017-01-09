An elderly man crossing the street was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday afternoon.The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Grand Street at the intersection of Lorimer Street in Williamsburg.When police arrived at the scene, they found an 85-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.Witnesses told police the man was hit by a white box truck while crossing Grand Street. The truck fled the scene -- but police said they believe they since tracked down the truck in Jersey City, New Jersey.Detectives are heading over to the truck's location to interview the driver.The victim's name has not been released.Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.