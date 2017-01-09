  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
TRAFFIC

85-year-old man crossing street killed by hit-and-run driver in Williamsburg
EMBED </>More News Videos

Lucy Yang has the latest developments from Williamsburg.

Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An elderly man crossing the street was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Grand Street at the intersection of Lorimer Street in Williamsburg.

When police arrived at the scene, they found an 85-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Witnesses told police the man was hit by a white box truck while crossing Grand Street. The truck fled the scene -- but police said they believe they since tracked down the truck in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Detectives are heading over to the truck's location to interview the driver.

The victim's name has not been released.

Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.
Related Topics:
traffichit and runhit and run accidenttraffic fatalitiesWilliamsburgNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Dumbbell crashes through windshield on NJ Turnpike
Massive pile-up crash on I-91 shuts down highway for hours
Father, son rescued after crash leaves live wires on car
Schedule announced for start of Second Avenue Subway
More Traffic
Top Stories
3 dead after stolen car plunges into icy Long Island pond
Dumbbell crashes through windshield on NJ Turnpike
Grocery store trip ends with kids seeing father murdered
Trump fires back at 'overrated' Streep after Globes speech
Orlando officer fatally shot; 2nd cop dies in manhunt crash
Police: Woman raped by livery cab driver in Brooklyn
Exclusive: Elderly mugging victim describes terrifying attack in the Bronx
Show More
Mom killed by stray bullet while getting food for sons in the Bronx
Feds tell NJ towns to stop painting center lines blue
16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist
Vandals use marbles to damage 28 Bronx businesses
NJ girls' basketball team finds hanging black puppet at high school
More News
Top Video
Your Eyewitness News Update
3 dead after stolen car plunges into icy Long Island pond
Crews work to ensure smooth Monday commute following winter storm
Airport gunman could face death penalty as search for motive continues
More Video