  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
TRAFFIC

Eastbound Turnpike closed in Bayonne for emergency repairs

BAYONNE, New Jersey --
Emergency repairs are making for a nightmare of a commute for people using the Holland and Lincoln Tunnels and the roads around them. The commute for Thursday morning is likely to be worse.

Eastbound lanes have been closed for emergency repairs between Interchanges 14 and 14-A on the New Jersey Turnpike's Newark Bay-Hudson County extension.

In a Facebook post, Bayonne's office of emergency management says the Casciano Bridge eastbound has been closed and that it involves a "critical structural issue" that is being addressed.

The office says the closure will last for at least 24 hours.
Officials are urging commuters to factor in additional time to their commutes - especially during rush hour. NJ Transit Rail will accept bus tickets and passes.

Westbound traffic is unaffected.

The extension connects the Turnpike to Bayonne, Jersey City and the Holland Tunnel.

(Some information from the Associated Press)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictrafficroad repairBayonneHudson County
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Groups pushing back against NYC's ban on e-bikes
Subway repairs disrupt service between Queens, Manhattan
Pedestrian killed in hit and run, driver questioned
California officer dies after being struck by alleged drunk driver
More Traffic
Top Stories
Passengers on board ferry stuck on sandbar in Coney Island Channel
Woman who died after tumbling down stairs had bruises on neck
Police: Kids among 4 dead in act of 'savagery' in upstate NY
Police: Bronx sisters disappear day after Christmas
Researchers: No benefit in vitamin D, calcium supplements
Giant mural depicting genitalia in NYC sparks backlash
9-year-old stops would-be truck thief on Christmas
Boy on life support after tree house collapses on top of him
Show More
Power restored at Disneyland after outage disrupts attractions
Recent terror attacks not deterring crowds from Times Square for NYE
New Year's Eve in Times Square could be among the coldest ever
Freezing temps bear down on NYC region
AccuWeather: Deep freeze continues its grip on NY area
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: SpaceX rocket launch lights up SoCal sky
PHOTOS: Pedestrians injured by driver in Melbourne
PHOTOS: A look at Puerto Rico two months after Hurricane Maria
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
More Photos