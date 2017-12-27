Emergency repairs are making for a nightmare of a commute for people using the Holland and Lincoln Tunnels and the roads around them. The commute for Thursday morning is likely to be worse.Eastbound lanes have been closed for emergency repairs between Interchanges 14 and 14-A on the New Jersey Turnpike's Newark Bay-Hudson County extension.In a Facebook post, Bayonne's office of emergency management says the Casciano Bridge eastbound has been closed and that it involves a "critical structural issue" that is being addressed.The office says the closure will last for at least 24 hours.Officials are urging commuters to factor in additional time to their commutes - especially during rush hour. NJ Transit Rail will accept bus tickets and passes.Westbound traffic is unaffected.The extension connects the Turnpike to Bayonne, Jersey City and the Holland Tunnel.(Some information from the Associated Press)