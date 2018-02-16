EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3084034" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Five people were killed in a fiery, multi-vehicle crash in Ridge.

There are new details about the five people killed in a chain-reaction crash in Suffolk County.Authorities say four vehicles, including an oil truck, collided just after 11:20 a.m. Wednesday on Middle Country Road, Route 25, in Ridge in Suffolk County.Police say a woman, her two adult children and a friend were inside in a Mazda that burst into flames on Wednesday after hitting an oil truck in Ridge.Their identities have not been released.Their car was hit by a stolen Camaro.23-year-old Jamal Turner faces a theft charge, but more charges are expected.Turner's 19-year-old passenger, Lonidell Skinner, of Bellport was ejected and killed.The driver of the oil tanker involved in the crash was hurt but is expected to be OK.Police said there was no police pursuit leading up to the crash, and no officers witnessed the crash.----------