TRAFFIC FATALITIES

Family and friend killed in fiery crash involving oil truck, stolen car on Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

The vehicles, including an oil truck, collided just after 11:20 a.m. Wednesday on Middle Country Road in Ridge.

By Eyewitness News
RIDGE, Suffolk County (WABC) --
There are new details about the five people killed in a chain-reaction crash in Suffolk County.
Authorities say four vehicles, including an oil truck, collided just after 11:20 a.m. Wednesday on Middle Country Road, Route 25, in Ridge in Suffolk County.
RAW VIDEO: Moments after crash, frantic 911 call
EMBED More News Videos

Five people were killed in a fiery, multi-vehicle crash in Ridge.



Police say a woman, her two adult children and a friend were inside in a Mazda that burst into flames on Wednesday after hitting an oil truck in Ridge.

Their identities have not been released.

Their car was hit by a stolen Camaro.

23-year-old Jamal Turner faces a theft charge, but more charges are expected.

Turner's 19-year-old passenger, Lonidell Skinner, of Bellport was ejected and killed.

Photos: Fatal crash in Suffolk County


The driver of the oil tanker involved in the crash was hurt but is expected to be OK.

Police said there was no police pursuit leading up to the crash, and no officers witnessed the crash.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiescar crashRidgeSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
5 dead in fiery crash involving oil truck, stolen car on Long Island
TRAFFIC FATALITIES
5 dead in fiery crash involving oil truck, stolen car on Long Island
Well-known rabbi killed after getting flat tire in NYC
Elderly man found dead in SUV partially submerged in lake
Ex-NBA player, wife killed in 'horrific' high-speed crash
More traffic fatalities
TRAFFIC
5 dead in fiery crash involving oil truck, stolen car on Long Island
Weehawken to ticket non-residents who clog local streets
Pothole season taking its toll on NY area roads, drivers
NJ town to block non-residents from clogging neighborhood streets
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm watch
Home tutor accused of trying to meet with girl for sex
'Please do something:' Florida mom's emotional plea to Trump
All schools in Nutley, NJ closed Friday due to 'security threat'
Mom's boyfriend faces death penalty in Mariah Woods' death
Ex-teacher, twin brother arrested in NYC bomb-making
Community mourns in wake of Florida school shooting
These are the Florida school shooting victims
Show More
Florida student credits LI native with 'saving her life'
Police: Meth lab found in Atlantic City casino after fire
Arrest in shooting death of aspiring rapper in Bronx
Suspect wanted in MTA guard attack in Brooklyn
Mitt Romney announces he's running for Utah Senate seat
More News
Top Video
'Please do something:' Florida mom's emotional plea to Trump
Woman stood up in search for missed connection on subway
McDonald's banishing cheeseburgers from Happy Meals
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video