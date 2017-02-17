TRAFFIC

Clifton gas station attendant back at work day after being struck by fleeing driver

EMBED </>More News Videos

Dray Clark reports.

By
CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A gas station attendant is lucky to be alive after a hit and run in New Jersey Thursday.

Dramatic surveillance video shows a car slamming into Atilla Tas and tossing him into the air, but even a near-death experience and a limp weren't enough to keep him off the job.

The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. at a Shell gas station on Route 3 West in Clifton.

Tas had just finished filling up a gas tank when he requested payment from the driver.

But police say instead of handing over the cash, the driver sped off. As Tas ran toward the shoulder of the highway in an attempt to block the vehicle's path, the driver instead plowed into him and continued to flee the scene.

"I never think about that," he said. "It was not even 20 seconds, I just ran in front of the car."

Even after getting hit, Tas went back to helping customers at the pump. He later drove himself to the hospital with a swollen leg and bruised back, and he was treated and released.

"He could've killed me," he said. "I'm lucky to be alive."

The suspect's vehicle was described as being a gray older-model Nissan Sentra. The suspect was described as being a dark-skinned male in his late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, can contact the Clifton Police Department Detective Division @ 973-470-5908.
Related Topics:
trafficgas stationhit and runClifton
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Port Authority approves $32B plan, including funds toward new bus terminal
LaGuardia offering free bus service for Presidents Day weekend
Exclusive look inside the NYPD's Vision Zero program
Babylon Branch of LIRR back up and running after downed utility pole
More Traffic
Top Stories
Rockland special ed teacher accused of abusing children
Students at Rutgers job fair kicked out for blue suits, brown shoes
President Trump to Gov. Christie: 'Have the meatloaf'
2 men dead after Mercedes flies off Bronx parkway
Couple announces twins with 452 IVF needles
NJ sex offender accused of trying to shower with kids
NJ school officials suspended amid grade, transcript errors
Show More
AP: DHS weighed National Guard for immigration roundups
Man accused in plot to bomb Target stores
Police: Man on LI with 30 license suspensions hits pedestrian
Powerball jackpot surges to $349 million for Saturday's drawing
VIDEO: State trooper dragged during traffic stop
More News
Top Video
Harward turns Trump down for national security adviser job
2 men dead after Mercedes flies off Bronx parkway
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Up to 20 shots fired in fatal NYPD shooting in Brooklyn
More Video