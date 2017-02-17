A gas station attendant is lucky to be alive after a hit and run in New Jersey Thursday.Dramatic surveillance video shows a car slamming into Atilla Tas and tossing him into the air, but even a near-death experience and a limp weren't enough to keep him off the job.The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. at a Shell gas station on Route 3 West in Clifton.Tas had just finished filling up a gas tank when he requested payment from the driver.But police say instead of handing over the cash, the driver sped off. As Tas ran toward the shoulder of the highway in an attempt to block the vehicle's path, the driver instead plowed into him and continued to flee the scene."I never think about that," he said. "It was not even 20 seconds, I just ran in front of the car."Even after getting hit, Tas went back to helping customers at the pump. He later drove himself to the hospital with a swollen leg and bruised back, and he was treated and released."He could've killed me," he said. "I'm lucky to be alive."The suspect's vehicle was described as being a gray older-model Nissan Sentra. The suspect was described as being a dark-skinned male in his late teens or early 20s.Anyone with information regarding this incident, can contact the Clifton Police Department Detective Division @ 973-470-5908.