Gas leak near Floral Park LIRR station causes delays

FLORAL PARK, Long Island (WABC) --
A gas line at a home next to a Long Island Rail Road station began leaking and caused commuter delays Wednesday.

According to Nassau County Fire Communications, contractors were digging at a private home next to the train station near 50 Carnation Ave., in Floral Park, and hit a gas line.

Gas began leaking and National Grid responded to the scene, working to shut the gas line off.

The LIRR tracks run near the scene, and one of four westbound tracks at the Floral Park station was closed from 8:23 a.m. to 8:53 a.m., according to National Grid. Officials had cleared the scene around 9:15 a.m.

Delays averaged 10 to 15 minutes on westbound LIRR trains during the morning rush, the MTA said. By 9:30 a.m. the LIRR reported that most trains were on or close to schedule.

The station is on the main line, and most of the LIRR lines run through it.

No injuries were reported, said Floral Park Police.
