A gas line hit at a home next to the Long Island Rail Road station is causing commuter delays.According to Nassau County Fire Communications, contractors were digging at a private home next to the train station near 50 Carnation Ave., and hit a gas line.Gas is leaking and National Grid is on the scene, working to shut the gas line off.The LIRR tracks run near the scene, and one of four tracks at Floral Park station is closed.Delays are expected on westbound LIRR trains for the rest of the morning rush, the MTA said.They are averaging 10-15 minutes and should anticipate cancellations on the Port Jefferson, Oyster Bay and Ronkonkoma branches.The station is on the main line, so most of the LIRR lines run through it.No injuries were reported, said Floral Park Police.