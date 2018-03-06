NEW YORK (WABC) --Getting around during the nor'easter will be a challenge, and officials are urging to stay off the roads. If you must, use mass transit, but expect some service delays or cancelations.
In New York City, the Department of Sanitation is pre-deploying 693 salt spreaders. DSNY will activate PlowNYC and will dispatch 1500 plows when more than two inches of snow accumulates, with additional plows available if necessary.
Alternate Side Parking Regulations are suspended for Wednesday and Thursday to facilitate snow removal operations.
New Yorkers are urged to take mass transit if possible and allow for extra travel time.
Staten Island Ferry will operate on a modified schedule and passengers should allow for extra travel time.
NYC Ferry service may be impacted by winter storm conditions, and riders should prepare for potential weather-related delays. Service changes and/or suspensions will be posted on www.ferry.nyc and announced via social media, app notifications, and email.
NJ TRANSIT
NJ Transit is running a limited weekday train schedule with system-wide cross-honoring. Bus service will run normally as long as conditions allow. A Severe Weather Schedule Level 1 will be used. Commuters can find that schedule at njtransit.com.
METRO-NORTH
Metro-North will operate a reduced weekday schedule with some combined/ canceled trains and hourly service after 8 PM to ensure customer safety during the storm event. Customers should anticipate delays due to the effects of the winter storm.
The MTA says Metro-North could temporarily reduce or suspend service if more than 10 inches falls in order to clear tracks and avoid stranding trains.
AMTRAK
Some Acela Express, Northeast Regional, Keystone Service, and Empire Service trains are canceled on Wednesday. Most train service will operate a modified schedule. Please visit amtrak.com/delayalerts to get updates.