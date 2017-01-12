A young girl, believed to be a teenager, was struck by an out-of-control driver who apparently suffered from a medical condition in Brooklyn Thursday.The crash happened just before 8:15 a.m. near 18th Avenue and 55th Street in the Borough Park section.Officials said the 48-year-old livery driver likely had a heart attack, lost control of the vehicle and struck the person.He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition.The girl was being treated for a leg injury and is listed in stable condition.