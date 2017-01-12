TRAFFIC

Girl struck by out-of-control driver suffering apparent heart attack in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A young girl, believed to be a teenager, was struck by an out-of-control driver who apparently suffered from a medical condition in Brooklyn Thursday.

The crash happened just before 8:15 a.m. near 18th Avenue and 55th Street in the Borough Park section.

Officials said the 48-year-old livery driver likely had a heart attack, lost control of the vehicle and struck the person.

He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition.

The girl was being treated for a leg injury and is listed in stable condition.
