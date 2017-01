State police say a hammer hit the windshield of a car on the Garden State Parkway.The motorist was headed north in Woodbridge when the incident occurred around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.The driver sustained minor injuries.The incident came days after 75-year-old Jack DeCarlo of Hamilton died from injuries he sustained when a 50-pound dumbbell crashed through his windshield on the New Jersey Turnpike in Salem County on Jan. 9.