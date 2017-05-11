JAMAICA, Long Island (WABC) --A public hearing on Penn Station's renewal plan is being held a day after about 80 Long Island Rail Road trains were canceled during the evening commute Wednesday.
LIRR service had mostly returned to normal following the signal problem in one of the East River tunnels. The railroad's Wednesday evening rush hour commute was snarled by limited service and suspensions before the problem was cleared up. New Jersey Transit also was affected with 40 to 60 minute delays.
This problem "does not appear to be an Amtrak infrastructure maintenance issue, unlike other incidents," according to the MTA. "Root causes are still under review, but (Wednesday's) p.m. rush-hour issues do not appear to be related to maintenance and repair issues. Amtrak said the problem was caused by a "dispatcher routing issue."
A New York State Assembly committee scheduled a public hearing Thursday about the impact of a plan to replace tracks and other equipment as soon as this summer. The plan followed a series of delays and cancellations in April caused by derailments and other issues.
Amtrak acknowledged that the projects will require track closures and schedule changes for Amtrak, LIRR and New Jersey Transit this summer.
The meeting is 11 a.m. Thursday at the Assembly Hearing Room, 250 Broadway, Room 1923, 19th floor, in Manhattan. Those wanting to testify are asked to fill out a form. Testimony is by invitation only.