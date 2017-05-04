  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: House debate and vote on health care reform bill
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Here's how traffic will be impacted by President Donald Trump's NYC visit

Heather O'Rourke has a look at how the Trump visit will affect traffic.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
President Donald Trump's visit to New York City Thursday is going to impact traffic in big ways.

The president will land at JFK Airport and take a helicopter to the Wall Street helipad. From there, he'll head to meet with the prime minister of Australia in Midtown, then heading the U.S.S. Intrepid on the west side of Manhattan.

At minimum, here's what you should expect (all times are approximate and subject to change):

* 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.: FDR Drive between Battery Park and 63rd Street will be closed

* 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Frozen zones and closures in the area of 55th Street near Fifth Avenue

* 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.: Frozen zones and closures along West Street and Eleventh Avenue between 54th and 44th streets

* At some point, 47th Street between Eleventh Avenue and West Street will be closed.

Here's a look at the zones where traffic will likely be impacted:



Drivers and commuters should expect other delays and road closures throughout President Trump's visit.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for complete coverage of the president's hometown visit.
