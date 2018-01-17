  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
ICY ROADS

Icy conditions blamed in 10-car crash on Mario Cuomo Bridge heading to Rockland

Shirleen Allicot reports on 10-car crash on Mario Cuomo Bridge caused by icy conditions. (@NYCBUFF1)

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) --
There's a multiple car crash in the Rockland-bound lanes of the Mario Cuomo Bridge.

Two lanes were closed as a result of the accident which involved around 10 cars. Those lanes have since reopened.

There is no immediate word of injuries.


The bridge was icy at the time of the crash.

A 35 mph speed restriction was in effect earlier Wednesday, but the restriction has now been lifted.

