There's a multiple car crash in the Rockland-bound lanes of the Mario Cuomo Bridge.Two lanes were closed as a result of the accident which involved around 10 cars. Those lanes have since reopened.There is no immediate word of injuries.The bridge was icy at the time of the crash.A 35 mph speed restriction was in effect earlier Wednesday, but the restriction has now been lifted.