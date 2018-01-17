ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) --There's a multiple car crash in the Rockland-bound lanes of the Mario Cuomo Bridge.
Two lanes were closed as a result of the accident which involved around 10 cars. Those lanes have since reopened.
There is no immediate word of injuries.
Tappan Zee Bridge mva pic.twitter.com/G0a1CkduHS— ▪NY NEWS CITY WIDE▪ (@NYCBUFF1) January 17, 2018
The bridge was icy at the time of the crash.
A 35 mph speed restriction was in effect earlier Wednesday, but the restriction has now been lifted.
